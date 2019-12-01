Thread: Just Downloaded The XPLANE11 Demo !!!

Configured everything right off the bat Throttle,Rudders,Yoke EVERYTHING worked Perfectly including Trim.Right Now MSFS is just spectacular EYE CANDY I certainly hope they get it together or the next generation of XPlane will leave them in the dust.
Do u have msfs2020 i do and i have xplane 1141 and 1150 i had no problem setting up my joystick with any of them..... so what is your point
To the members whose posts were removed...please read:
https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/conte...-Sim-Community
well if u don't have msfs2020 don't knock it...... It works very well on my system
Can X-Plane posts please go into the X-Plane forum? Enough with the X-Plane is better than .... or the reverse..
I was just about to suggest to the OP that the forum he wants is just below the Microsoft ones. lol
Well I hate to play a trump card....but I am running FS3.1 on MSDOS with 4 megs of ram and it is beating XPlane and FS2020!! Bwahahahahahahah...sorry I had to do it guys!
