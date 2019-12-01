Page 1 of 2 1 2 LastLast
Thread: Just Downloaded The XPLANE11 Demo !!!

    learpilot
    Configured everything right off the bat Throttle,Rudders,Yoke EVERYTHING worked Perfectly including Trim.Right Now MSFS is just spectacular EYE CANDY I certainly hope they get it together or the next generation of XPlane will leave them in the dust.
    Doods
    Do u have msfs2020 i do and i have xplane 1141 and 1150 i had no problem setting up my joystick with any of them..... so what is your point
    learpilot
    Quote Originally Posted by Doods View Post
    Do u have msfs2020 i do and i have xplane 1141 and 1150 i had no problem setting up my joystick with any of them..... so what is your point
    If you don't get the point there is nothing I can say that will help you.
    DominicS's Avatar
    DominicS
    To the members whose posts were removed...please read:

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/conte...-Sim-Community
    Doods
    well if u don't have msfs2020 don't knock it...... It works very well on my system
    learpilot
    Quote Originally Posted by Doods View Post
    well if u don't have msfs2020 don't knock it...... It works very well on my system
    Where did I say I didn't have it ??
    zswobbie1's Avatar
    zswobbie1
    Can X-Plane posts please go into the X-Plane forum? Enough with the X-Plane is better than .... or the reverse..
    Robin
    Cape Town, South Africa
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    I was just about to suggest to the OP that the forum he wants is just below the Microsoft ones. lol
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
    HP Pavilion Desktop 590-p0056, [email protected], 16gb RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 4GB, Logitech yoke and throttle quadrant, Thrustmaster TFRP rudder pedals, Grass Monkey Odyssey IR headset system
    stretch's Avatar
    stretch
    Well I hate to play a trump card....but I am running FS3.1 on MSDOS with 4 megs of ram and it is beating XPlane and FS2020!! Bwahahahahahahah...sorry I had to do it guys!
    Cheers
    Aaron
    learpilot
    Quote Originally Posted by zswobbie1 View Post
    Can X-Plane posts please go into the X-Plane forum? Enough with the X-Plane is better than .... or the reverse..
    I didnt say it was better I'm just saying that IT ACTUALLY WORKS.Asobo was in Way Over Their Head.
