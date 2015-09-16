Hi to all,
I hope someone could help me in resoldering my PS/2 connector.
I have a Saitek Throttle Quadrant without the PS/2 connector.... 6 wires only, but I havn't any idea on the position of the PS/2 pins to solder the wires.
Anyone could help me?
Thanks in advance
Piergiorgio
