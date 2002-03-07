Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: It helps to Have a Tailwind!

  1. Today, 09:46 AM #1
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    BillD22 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    1,637

    Default It helps to Have a Tailwind!

    In this series our FS2020 default B747-8i has just levelled off at our initial cruise altitude of FL360 and accelerated to Mach .8 en route from Dulles International Airport outside Washington DC (KIAD) to Heathrow Airport in London UK (EGLL).

    The aircraft is over Portsmouth, New Hampshire (KPSM) heading towards Portland, Maine (KPWM). FS2020 weather parameters are the imported RW conditions.

    In this shot the upper left map insert shows the aircraft position and the lower right winds aloft insert shows the forecast winds at flight level. The forecast is 120 knot tailwind over Portland. Not much to see out the window with a cloud deck below us but check out the ND wind and groundspeed readout in the next shot.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Map.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 173.8 KB  ID: 222596.


    We're showing a 20 degree offset tailwind giving us a slightly lower than forecast 109 knot tailwind but resulting in a 606 knot (697 mph) groundspeed! Wow! If this holds up for a while we'll be getting into Heathrow a little early. Fortunately we're not going the other way!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: ND-GS.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 210.7 KB  ID: 222597
    Last edited by BillD22; Today at 10:10 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. ~ Ferrari @ Orcas Island ~ ... No, not the addon ; tailwind landing
    By boxcar in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 12-29-2004, 12:19 AM
  2. ils with a tailwind
    By airbus_fan in forum FS2004
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 11-29-2003, 08:25 PM
  3. Not your usual Headwind/Tailwind!
    By Mr_VirginBlue in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 09-28-2002, 06:48 PM
  4. J have besion D helps for traffic tool.
    By joe35 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-03-2002, 11:41 AM
  5. Tailwind landing question for real pilots
    By sehender1 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 02-28-2002, 09:04 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules