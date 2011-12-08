Dear flight simulator friends,

I use an XBOX controller. Unfortunately the rudder does not work properly. If I press the RT and LT buttons slowly, the rudder wobbles. This happens with wireless and USB.My guess: The reason is the interface software. The bug occurs with all aircraft.

Can anyone confirm this?

Best regards,
avio

Here a small video:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bmW...ew?usp=sharing