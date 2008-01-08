Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 747 Liveries

    Default 747 Liveries

    Why are the 747 Liveries backward on one side?No other planes are like this.
    Why are the 747 Liveries backward on one side?No other planes are like this.
    It's known issue. The airliner liveries are one side only, the other side is a mirror image of the first.
    We can only wait for Asobo to fix it for us.
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
