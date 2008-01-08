Thread: 747 Liveries

It's known issue. The airliner liveries are one side only, the other side is a mirror image of the first.
Originally Posted by jamesbecker
Why are the 747 Liveries backward on one side?No other planes are like this.
We can only wait for Asobo to fix it for us.
