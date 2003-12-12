Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Computer specs please?

  Today, 03:44 AM
    Paulco's Avatar
    Paulco
    Default Computer specs please?

    Can somebody please remind me how to Display my Computer Specifications in Posts.

    Have done this befoe but cannot remember how

    Thanks

    Paul.
    Many thanks
    Regards
    Paul.
  Today, 04:28 AM
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    Default

    Click Forum Actions at top, then edit profile. You should then see edit signature.

    Also when you’re typing a post, a box appears below the “quick reply” box, which you can tick/untick “show your signature” - it’s ticked by default

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
