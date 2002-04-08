After loading the new MSFS 1.9.3 update, I find that the new Discovery Flight - 'Tour of Japan', when clicked, leads me to a message saying that I have to obtain an item or more in the Marketplace before the new 'Tour of Japan' Discovery Flight can be opened. Everything in the new 1.9.3 download is there for me except this. The Beechcraft King Air 350I that is supposed to be in the new Discovery Flight is in my stable of aircraft, but not the new discovery flight itself. After several reinstalls, still no luck! Yuck