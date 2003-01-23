After an overnight stay in Kansas City, it was time to continue our journey as we head out on an early morning departure to Aspen in the TBM. While the plan was to fly low and slow, I knew the scenery wouldn't be much until we got to the Denver area, so mine as well get there quickly. Also, the approach into Aspen is no joke. I flew into there once in FSX and remembered it being really tough, and this was the same experience.
Lined up on runway 1 at Wheeler Downtown Airport
Climbing out of Kansas City as the sun rises
Level at FL280 crossing over Kansas. This was actually my first high altitude flight in MSFS
After having very little to look at, we now see the Rockies coming into view as we near Aurora and Denver
Denver International under the left wing as we near the top of descent
Descending into Aspen as we pass the Dillon Reservoir
This livery looked okay when I was selecting it prior to the flight, but once we got in the air I quickly realized I was not a fan. Safe to say we'll be leaving this plane in Aspen!
I really didn't think we were clearing the top of this mountain. It was CLOSE.
As I mentioned the approach was tough so no shots from that, but the landing was relatively smooth all things considered. Taxiing off of runway 15 as we come to the end of leg #4
Welcome to Aspen!
We're more than halfway there now, only three legs left in the trip! Thanks for viewing!
