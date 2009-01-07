I'm trying to fly the A320 and using the FMC or MCDU as it's called now I see...

I've used the below tutorial.

In my example RJBB-VHHH (Kansai to Hong Kong so major airport I ended up with YME when using the Sim Brief Version

I can do the INIT, PREF and page
I click F-PLN select top left then select my runway and try to find a 'SID'? In my example I can't find TOMOH1 or POPPY???

What am I doing wrong?

How can I delete points like YME which appears to be way off course? How can I insert points?


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7UJlJMJdfk

Sim Brief
TOMOH1 KRE V53 SUC Y24 KOSHI A1 MAGOG V512 ABBEY ABEY3A

Flight Plan Database
RJBB POPPY Y34 SUKMO Y50 KOSHI A1 HLG HLG A1 SWORD MKG MKG A1 MAGOG VHHH
https://flightplandatabase.com/plan/3420842