Thread: London with ORBX for FSX and P3D

London with ORBX for FSX and P3D

    Default London with ORBX for FSX and P3D

    I enjoyed the post by dispinall of London with ORBX and the new sim. so I went back and did some more flying with the older version for comparison. The biggest omission I noticed on the new one was they don't show the overhead tram people mover from the Isle of Dogs near O2. It is included in the FSX version.

    If my shots seem out of sequence, they are. I remembered things I should have looked for and went back to get them.

    (Remember to click on each shot, that's where I hide my version of a description.)

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 O2 Dome NOTE THE PEOPLE MOVER FROM THE ISLE OF DOGS.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 274.4 KB  ID: 222553

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 Isle of Dogs.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 318.0 KB  ID: 222554

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 The Gherkin (Pickle).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 339.2 KB  ID: 222555

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4 Coming up on Big Ben and the London Eye..jpg  Views: 6  Size: 309.9 KB  ID: 222556

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5 St Paul Cathedral just under my nose..jpg  Views: 6  Size: 407.9 KB  ID: 222557

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 Headubg diwbstrean tiwards The Thames Barrier.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 289.5 KB  ID: 222558

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7 Tower of London and Tower Bridge.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 422.2 KB  ID: 222559

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8 St Pauls on the left. The Shard on the right.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 426.1 KB  ID: 222560

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9 Big Ben (Houses of Parliment) London Eye, etc..jpg  Views: 6  Size: 325.8 KB  ID: 222561

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10 Some Thames Shipping.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 298.9 KB  ID: 222562

    Click on reply to finish the series.
    Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow.
    Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow.
    Default

    A few more shots:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 11 Approaching the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 270.3 KB  ID: 222563

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 12 Under the QEII Bridge.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 268.4 KB  ID: 222564

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 13 On Final to London City EGLC.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 350.4 KB  ID: 222565

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 14 Short Final.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 357.9 KB  ID: 222566

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 15 Tower View EGLC.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 199.8 KB  ID: 222567

    Again, looking at the 02 Dome you can see three of the pylons for the cable car people mover. I'm surprised they haven't made it into the new FS ORBX yet. One of my sorrows is that on our last trip to London, we didn't have time to ride the cable car. Molly however, was pleased we didn't have time. She is in all out shop till you drop mode!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 16 Chard on the left, Gherkin on the Right.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 320.0 KB  ID: 222568

    Michael
