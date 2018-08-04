Thread: London with ORBX for FSX and P3D

I enjoyed the post by dispinall of London with ORBX and the new sim. so I went back and did some more flying with the older version for comparison. The biggest omission I noticed on the new one was they don't show the overhead tram people mover from the Isle of Dogs near O2. It is included in the FSX version.
If my shots seem out of sequence, they are. I remembered things I should have looked for and went back to get them.
(Remember to click on each shot, that's where I hide my version of a description.)
Click on reply to finish the series.
Bookmarks