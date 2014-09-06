Thread: Leaving Scandinavia behind

Last edited by Scratch/Rapsu; Yesterday at 03:02 PM.
Well I hope you filled up on pickled herring and akvavit. Can't get those in Scotland you know.
OK, maybe you can but they come with a side of Haggis. Actually, I quite like Haggis.
What I'm trying to say is nice shots. -- Bob
I dont know what is happening here, maybe too much herring for me on my way here, but this was quite an interesting experience.
Shetland Isles were not what I expected Landing at EGPM was an interesting one. Surreal landscape, impossible approach to runway 06 and they insisted I must land on that one.
I missed it before I started recording. Approach to 06 was scary as hell, but I was determined, before I realized it was impossible. ATC giving misinformation, strong crosswind and poor visibility did not help at all. And every time I used ATC window at my second monitor, I lost control of my joystick and throttle before I activated main window again. Never going to keep that ATC window detached again before it is fixed... But after many ugly and unprofessional manouvers (I was getting desperate) I decided to ignore ATC and everything and just land. Notice 45 degree final aproach... Another bug or wind that was, but I managed to land, which I'm proud of. In these surreal conditions, where even cars are flying and roads have 80 degree slopes...
Here is unedited video of my struggles
https://youtu.be/bG8V3Pxspkg
sweet
Safety on the ground! Accomplishment
