Thread: Leaving Scandinavia behind

Leaving Scandinavia behind

    Finally leaving Scandinavia behind. Took of from Alesund, Norway and heading for Shetland Isles.

    Starting up.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 20201002211109_1.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 148.0 KB  ID: 222545

    Pushback. Tried to warn that poor fellow... Safety precautions on this field were obviously poor.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 20201002212831_1.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 249.7 KB  ID: 222546

    Here we go! Even autopilot behaves.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 20201002214427_1.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 66.8 KB  ID: 222548

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 20201002215809_1.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 67.9 KB  ID: 222549

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 20201002220114_1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 222.4 KB  ID: 222550
    Seawater looks actually quite beautiful...
    Default

    Well I hope you filled up on pickled herring and akvavit. Can't get those in Scotland you know.
    OK, maybe you can but they come with a side of Haggis. Actually, I quite like Haggis.
    What I'm trying to say is nice shots. -- Bob
    Default

    I dont know what is happening here, maybe too much herring for me on my way here, but this was quite an interesting experience.

    Shetland Isles were not what I expected Landing at EGPM was an interesting one. Surreal landscape, impossible approach to runway 06 and they insisted I must land on that one.

    I missed it before I started recording. Approach to 06 was scary as hell, but I was determined, before I realized it was impossible. ATC giving misinformation, strong crosswind and poor visibility did not help at all. And every time I used ATC window at my second monitor, I lost control of my joystick and throttle before I activated main window again. Never going to keep that ATC window detached again before it is fixed... But after many ugly and unprofessional manouvers (I was getting desperate) I decided to ignore ATC and everything and just land. Notice 45 degree final aproach... Another bug or wind that was, but I managed to land, which I'm proud of. In these surreal conditions, where even cars are flying and roads have 80 degree slopes...
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 20201002233552_1.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 106.7 KB  ID: 222581

    Here is unedited video of my struggles
    https://youtu.be/bG8V3Pxspkg
    sweet

    sweet
    Default

    Safety on the ground! Accomplishment
