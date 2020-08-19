Thread: Microsoft Flight simulator 2020

You have actually paid for it twice? You shouldn’t have done that or had to do that. You can download/reinstall it as many times as you want & even on different machines (but you can only run one copy at a time)
What’s the code that’s been used? I’ve never seen a code.
How are you downloading it? When you login to the MS Store & click the three dots (top right) you should see “my library” where you should find Microsoft Flight Simulator.... Digital Ownership... Microsoft Flight Simulator:Premium... etc
You should install the first one (not premium) then digital ownership if I remember correctly.
The premium package will automatically install.
I have the premium deluxe but I’m sure it’s the same.
Regards
Steve
