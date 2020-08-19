Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Microsoft Flight simulator 2020

  1. Today, 12:07 PM #1
    boatwake
    boatwake is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    7

    Default Microsoft Flight simulator 2020

    Hi, I bought the premium edition from the microsoft store and it only has two planes. The TBM930 and Cessna 152.

    I don't want to reinstall because the last time I did it said my code was already used. I had to purchase it again.

    Any ideas or info on this. Thank You
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:17 PM #2
    daspinall
    daspinall is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    501
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default

    have you not received any updates? check the Market Place just to see if they ended up in there with a free tab on them... that's just a thought good luck.....
    AMD Ryzen 3 1300x Quad Core Processor 3.50GHz
    16.0 GB RAM
    NVIDIA GeForce GTX 6GB
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:47 PM #3
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    470

    Default

    You have actually paid for it twice? You shouldn’t have done that or had to do that. You can download/reinstall it as many times as you want & even on different machines (but you can only run one copy at a time)
    What’s the code that’s been used? I’ve never seen a code.

    How are you downloading it? When you login to the MS Store & click the three dots (top right) you should see “my library” where you should find Microsoft Flight Simulator.... Digital Ownership... Microsoft Flight Simulator:Premium... etc
    You should install the first one (not premium) then digital ownership if I remember correctly.
    The premium package will automatically install.

    I have the premium deluxe but I’m sure it’s the same.


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Flight (KBLI Bellingham, WA to KMHW Moses Lake, WA)
    By eric5150 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-27-2020, 09:15 PM
  2. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 streamed Live Flight KLRD to KDRT
    By eric5150 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-23-2020, 03:02 PM
  3. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 streamed Live Flight KCRP to KLRD
    By eric5150 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-20-2020, 01:34 PM
  4. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 streamed Live Flight KGLS to KCRP
    By eric5150 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-19-2020, 10:17 PM
  5. Can Microsoft Flight Simulator's 2020 reboot solve the pilot shortage?
    By ftldave in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 08-09-2020, 10:38 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules