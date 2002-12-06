Hey folks,

It's been a long while since I've been into flight sins. Back in the day, my preferred joystick was the Suncom F15.
It felt very sturdy, but at the same time didn't need a lot of coaxing to move. Nice, smooth movement through X and Y axes.

Thinking I'd like to get back into it, I picked up an unopened HOTAS Cougar for $60 locally, and while the build quality seems nice, the gimbal sucks any flight simming joy out of my life. Everything is a struggle with this stick. Moving the stick through the center of the X or Y axes is a giant pain, and the effort required takes way too much force for my taste.

From what I understand, my Cougar F16 grip is compatible with both the Warthog the Virpil WarBRD base, so I was thinking of upgrading to one of those....

What kind of 'feel' do these bases deliver?
Are they smooth through all axes?
Do they take a lot of effort to use? Which takes less effort to push?

Thanks!

- Donny