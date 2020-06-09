Thread: Citation CJ4: Having trouble entering a NAV frequency

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Citation CJ4: Having trouble entering a NAV frequency

    Citation CJ4: Having trouble entering a NAV frequency

    Hi everyone,

    I am flying the Citation CJ4, and I am trying to enter a NAV frequency to do an ILS landing.

    My Autopilot is on, and then I hit the NAV button. Then on the radio, I hit TUN, I enter a valid approach frequency, and I press the third button down on the left where it says "NAV 1."

    But then I get the message "Invalid entry."

    Please, does anyone know why?

    Thank you.

    Stanley
    You're not entering a period or decimal point, there's one on the keypad below 7 and left of 0.
    You can enter the full frequency, e.g. 111.30, or shorten it to 111.3, but you MUST include the decimal point every time.
