Thread: Citation CJ4: Having trouble entering a NAV frequency

Originally Posted by Stanley777 Originally Posted by

Hi everyone,



I am flying the Citation CJ4, and I am trying to enter a NAV frequency to do an ILS landing.



My Autopilot is on, and then I hit the NAV button. Then on the radio, I hit TUN, I enter a valid approach frequency, and I press the third button down on the left where it says "NAV 1."



But then I get the message "Invalid entry."



Please, does anyone know why?



Thank you.



Stanley