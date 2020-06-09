Thread: Citation CJ4: Having trouble entering a NAV frequency

You're not entering a period or decimal point, there's one on the keypad below 7 and left of 0.
Hi everyone,
I am flying the Citation CJ4, and I am trying to enter a NAV frequency to do an ILS landing.
My Autopilot is on, and then I hit the NAV button. Then on the radio, I hit TUN, I enter a valid approach frequency, and I press the third button down on the left where it says "NAV 1."
But then I get the message "Invalid entry."
Please, does anyone know why?
Thank you.
Stanley
You can enter the full frequency, e.g. 111.30, or shorten it to 111.3, but you MUST include the decimal point every time.
