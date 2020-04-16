Default 747-400 VC textures
In the panel cfg file for this AC, it lists three different VC textures, $747_1, $777_1 and $747_C, none of which I find in the default 747-400 folder. I mention this because I have no panel illumination in the night lighting mode. The Overhead, Autopilot and Radio do light up, but not the main panel which contains the MFD,PFD, etc. Also, what does the $ sign indicate on these textures?
Thanks
