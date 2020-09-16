Thread: FS 2020 - one geezer's perspective

I'm a retired 71yr old Vietnam Vet. When I returned home in 1972 the latest and greatest ELECTRONIC game on Earth was Pong. I was 23, married, and now and then when we could afford it we would go into the local bar and sit down at the console, put in our quarters and play what WE thought was the most astounding and unbelievable thing ever! Try it now and you'll understand our awe and wonder.Fast-forward TEN years and I had my very own Commodore 64 and played a far more astounding text game called Zork.Yesterday I read posts on this very forum from well-intentioned folks whinging about FS20's clouds not having enough layers, some trees being 'too big' and horror of horrors, the photo-realistic game scenery was just not realistic enough and color-balanced for them to be happy. I do NOT know whether to laugh or cry.Asobo has gone and modeled the whole durn planet and I can sit on my half-moons in front of a COLOR screen in a comfy chair and fly a whole bunch of different airplanes anywhere on the globe I so choose and control time, the weather and my surroundings. How can I, or anyone else for that matter, NOT be simply filled with the awe and wonder of it all. Now try and imagine what people will be whinging about 50 years from now from their entertainment.Sit back, relax and marvel in the experience you ungrateful whipper-snappers.