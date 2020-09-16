Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: FS 2020 - one geezer's perspective

    Default FS 2020 - one geezer's perspective

    I'm a retired 71yr old Vietnam Vet. When I returned home in 1972 the latest and greatest ELECTRONIC game on Earth was Pong. I was 23, married, and now and then when we could afford it we would go into the local bar and sit down at the console, put in our quarters and play what WE thought was the most astounding and unbelievable thing ever! Try it now and you'll understand our awe and wonder.

    https://www.ponggame.org/

    Fast-forward TEN years and they had invented and I could own my very own Commodore 64 and play a far more astounding and immersive text game called Zork.

    Yesterday I sat down and read posts on this very forum from well-intentioned folks whinging about FS20's clouds not having enough layers, some trees being 'too big' and horror of horrors, the photo-realistic game scenery was just not realistic enough and color-balanced for them to be happy. I do NOT know whether to laugh or cry.

    Asobo has gone and modeled the whole durn planet and I can sit on my half-moons in front of a COLOR screen in a comfy chair and fly a whole bunch of different airplanes anywhere on the globe I so choose and control time, the weather and my surroundings. How can I, or anyone else for that matter, NOT be simply filled with the awe and wonder of it all. Now try and imagine what people will be whinging about 50 years from now from their entertainment.

    Sit back, relax and marvel in the experience you ungrateful whipper-snappers.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln

    "Measure twice, cut once, curse, add shims."
    Well said that man !

    very well said chicagorandy..... 63 here and retired...started on a ZX Spectrum. to be honest I think Microsoft have sold us all off with a Beta-Version, full version to follow in updates.... I'm happy with that every sim they produced started out with problems both with the software and the end user, this version is no exception ha.. respect to Asobo they have done a remarkable job so far......
