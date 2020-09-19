Thread: FS2020 Vancouver Post apocalyptic zombieland...

I lived in Vancouver for awhile and fell in love with british columbia... So thought would go take a look in the sim.. as you can see it stll needs some work doing, but credit where credit is due Stanley Park looks awesome!
AMD Ryzen 3 1300x Quad Core Processor 3.50GHz
16.0 GB RAM
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 6GB
