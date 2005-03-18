I am flying a freeware version of the A-10 Thunderbolt II in FSX Steam Edition. Unfortunately it did not come with Spec or reference sheets. I do not have a problem taking off but would really need help with the Descent, Approach, ILS Glideslope and Landing speeds and flap positions. When I land I always come in hot even when I have full flaps activated.

The same info for the B17 would be great.....

If there is a website where I can get that info that information would be great also.

Thank you all in advance....

Regards and Happy Flying