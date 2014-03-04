Thread: multiple monitor caused problems

I have three monitors hooked to my setup. 49" curved and two lower 21" monitors with MFD's on them. I learned something. sometimes my controls do not work during flight, it is becuase I have clicked one of the other monitor displays. So when controls become dead, I just click on the main monitor and the controls work again.
Don't know if anyone has talked about this, but so far since I figured this out, I have done it twice and the aircraft is back in my control. I have heard people say that the air craft just stops working in flight...and they could not figure it out. This may be something to look at.
Believe me I am not a genius, just thought I would share.
I will post pictures soon of new setup....49" monitor looks amazing.
Also, I am hearing of a lot of problems with the software....but in three weeks of tinkering, I have only had one crash, and one lockup....FSX had just as much problems sometimes. I think alot of the problems with the software, is the computer that is running it. I just bought (Okay, my boys bought for me) a nice machine with a RX2070 video card with 8gig ram, 16gig ram, 3.97ghz process that has Trubo (shows 16core processor in device manager). Top of the line machine, and it is running the software great.
yes, there are some bugs, have not figured out ILS landing system yet....but I will work on that. Also no software from GoFlight for all my controls that are sitting in my flight deck that do not work. Only the Throttle/flap/spoiler controller works, and that is only because it shows up in my game controller app.
hobbitrocks
