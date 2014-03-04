Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: multiple monitor caused problems

  1. Today, 08:12 AM #1
    hobbitrocks's Avatar
    hobbitrocks
    hobbitrocks is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    virginia Beach, Va, usa.
    Posts
    306

    Default multiple monitor caused problems

    I have three monitors hooked to my setup. 49" curved and two lower 21" monitors with MFD's on them. I learned something. sometimes my controls do not work during flight, it is becuase I have clicked one of the other monitor displays. So when controls become dead, I just click on the main monitor and the controls work again.

    Don't know if anyone has talked about this, but so far since I figured this out, I have done it twice and the aircraft is back in my control. I have heard people say that the air craft just stops working in flight...and they could not figure it out. This may be something to look at.

    Believe me I am not a genius, just thought I would share.

    I will post pictures soon of new setup....49" monitor looks amazing.

    Also, I am hearing of a lot of problems with the software....but in three weeks of tinkering, I have only had one crash, and one lockup....FSX had just as much problems sometimes. I think alot of the problems with the software, is the computer that is running it. I just bought (Okay, my boys bought for me) a nice machine with a RX2070 video card with 8gig ram, 16gig ram, 3.97ghz process that has Trubo (shows 16core processor in device manager). Top of the line machine, and it is running the software great.

    yes, there are some bugs, have not figured out ILS landing system yet....but I will work on that. Also no software from GoFlight for all my controls that are sitting in my flight deck that do not work. Only the Throttle/flap/spoiler controller works, and that is only because it shows up in my game controller app.

    hobbitrocks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:22 AM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    468

    Default

    If the sim was in windowed mode.. but you had it set so it wasn’t filling the whole screen.. & you then clicked outside of the window then it would act the same. As if the sim was minimised.

    Presumably when you are clicking on the other screens, the same thing is happening. This would happened with any software.
    Asobo have said that they are working on getting multiple monitor support, so hopefully it’ll work better in the near future.

    I also run three screens, but i stretch the main display across all three screens so I wouldn’t matter if I clicked on the side screens.


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Problems with starting FS9 caused by deleted files ( by mistake)
    By gerray in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-03-2014, 11:46 AM
  2. FSX Chooses Wrong Monitor in Multiple Monitor Setup
    By quazl in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 12-27-2013, 04:41 PM
  3. Multiple Monitor/USB Monitor Question
    By LTCSZ in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-20-2011, 01:23 PM
  4. Vista Audio Problems caused by System Mechanic?
    By Shamrock128 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 08-25-2010, 08:39 AM
  5. New Video Drivers caused view mode problems
    By telecast in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-20-2007, 11:36 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules