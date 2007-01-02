Hello.

A few years ago I found a place where you could rent (hourly) training simulators. These services are for currency, and professionals, of course, but were also marketed as something that anyone could hire (corporate events, just for fun, etc.). I'm looking into this again, and perhaps my internet search skills aren't what they used to be, but I can no longer track this company down.

I believe they had several locations; One in Miami (MD-90, which is what I would really want), and in Minneapolis (CRJ's, and that's close to home, so). I don't recall if it was full-motion.

Anyway, a bit of a long-shot, but I thought I'd reach-out here and see if anyone knows of this.

Thanks!

-Brian