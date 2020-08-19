Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: New Computer and New Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

  Today, 06:31 AM #1
    Paulco's Avatar
    Paulco
    Paulco
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    Wrexham, North Wales. UNITED KINGDOM
    Posts
    455

    Default New Computer and New Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

    Hi everybody

    First let me apologise for the couple of weeks delay in replying to previous posts regarding my MSFS 2020 Posts.

    Having discovered my previous computer was not compatable for the new MSFS went to Currys/PCWorld and asked for a Computer that would Match the Reccomended (Not Minimum) requirements on the box of the new Flight Simulator and they sold me a computer with the following specifications:-

    Processor: AMD Ryzon 5 3600 6-Core Processor 3.59 GHz.

    Installed memory (RAM): 16.0 GB.

    System type: 64-bit Operating System X64-based processor.

    Windows is activated.

    Now having tried to Install new Microsoft flight Simulator with First CD Disk get the following message after a few Minutes:-

    Feature: Default Feature

    Component: Default

    File: Fata2.cab

    Error: Data Error (Cyclic Redundancy Check)

    Can somebody please tell me where this should be Installed, i.e the folder tree it should be in?

    Any help gratefully appreciated.

    Many thanks

    regards

    Paul.
    Many thanks
    Regards
    Paul.
  Today, 06:58 AM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    465

    Default

    Hi Paul,

    I might be wrong but I always thought “Cyclic Redundancy Check” errors usually meant it’s struggling to read the disc. I would get it sometimes if a disc was scratched or unreadable. Hopefully this won’t be the case in this situation and somebody might be able to shed more light on it

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
