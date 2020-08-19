Thread: New Computer and New Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Hi everybody
First let me apologise for the couple of weeks delay in replying to previous posts regarding my MSFS 2020 Posts.
Having discovered my previous computer was not compatable for the new MSFS went to Currys/PCWorld and asked for a Computer that would Match the Reccomended (Not Minimum) requirements on the box of the new Flight Simulator and they sold me a computer with the following specifications:-
Processor: AMD Ryzon 5 3600 6-Core Processor 3.59 GHz.
Installed memory (RAM): 16.0 GB.
System type: 64-bit Operating System X64-based processor.
Windows is activated.
Now having tried to Install new Microsoft flight Simulator with First CD Disk get the following message after a few Minutes:-
Feature: Default Feature
Component: Default
File: Fata2.cab
Error: Data Error (Cyclic Redundancy Check)
Can somebody please tell me where this should be Installed, i.e the folder tree it should be in?
Any help gratefully appreciated.
Many thanks
regards
Paul.
