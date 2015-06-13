About a week ago, I posted 2 pix of the same place and time, one in MSFS2020, and one from P3D, and I asked if anyone agreed with me that the former looked washed out in comparison. None of the commenters did. So be it.

So here's a pic of the Na Pali Coast on Hawaii's Kauai Island, taken today in late morning. Is there none among you who can admit, like the child in "The Emperor's Clothes," that this is hopelessly overexposed?

Mac6737

