Thread: When will MSFS have part 121 Equipment?

  Yesterday, 08:30 PM
    shasa
    Jul 2010
    Cool When will MSFS have part 121 Equipment?

    Gentlemen


    Only the B787 has shown up as a part 121 aircraft. The cockpit socks, as demonstrated by the strobe light at the top of the Vertical Stabilizer, the 747-400 cockpit etc. as per my Father-in Law who flew 777's for a very large American air carrier.

    in retrospect, I flew FSX for over 10 years, and had fun doing it although I fly F/O on 767's for a major supplemental carrier.


    Can I expect additional large aircraft in the near future?



    Samantha
