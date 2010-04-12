Thread: Project Opensky Aircraft (models and dynamics) Report:

I hate to go off on people, and let us say that all of us have been here when you find a plane that is totally NOOB and inadequate for the purpose of flight simulation 8,9,and 10... Where everything is WRONG and totally is NOT real to a flyable model. It just sits and looks pretty and that's about it.
Here are issues that need to be addressed and i have fixed already... (I will and can give any texture fixes out to the general public. if you need them)
But we all as enthusiasts and consumers of downloads on this site, AVSIM, Simviation and Rikoo, need to kick the id-10-ts of Project Sky in the ass and make them fix their noob mistakes, instead of making someone delve 4 hours to locate and find their mistake, then figure a solution that will work.
Problem children which were corrected. (note the number of aircraft)
737-700 (textures for wings are flipped and all lighting has been flipped for this bird for wings and fuse and tail) making it look like utter noob crap... you cannot reflip them in fsrepaint and cannot read them in PSP or Photoshop... they will not save, as they are locked "READ" Only...
737-800 (Textures for wing lighting and the fuselage are flipped) files are permanently locked "Read Only" and cannot be flipped.
A-318/319/20/21 AirBuses (SCARE-BUS!)
These four aircraft have insufficent, inaccurate and totally unrealistic flight dynamics. And bad textures with the same issues as 737s...
(all had insufficient power, all had insufficient model specifications - Wing, Model, Chord,)
They would taxi fine and look right.. but they take off and were unable to climb, if you turn 5 degrees they fall out of the friking sky.
I have delved several month in the remodeling of these birds, with simple solutions right down to a total rework... which should NOT be necessary if you noobs didn't catch this from the get-go...
Project sky: If you cannot make a bird that is realistic, and take the time to fix the issues and TEST them for accuracy or even the simplest texture issues... then my advice to you is to NOT DO THEM AT ALL....
JUST STOP EMBARRASSING YOURSELVES!
You are very lucky to have a person who has spent 20+ years in the simulation programs to fix your problems.. not so much for open sky but his fellow enthusiasts who wish to fly quality aircraft which these clearly ARE NOT...
***** Anyone who wants these fixes and or the model fixes where they dynamics are based on REAL World specifications (From Airbus and Boeing) i can be reached via FlightSimX Company Gaming Group / VNASA (my own group to teach and help all modeling) www.mrcats21fsimx.ning.com (website) or TEAMSPEAK at ts42.gameservers.com :9111
My thanks for your attention:
I personally have boycotted the use of Project Opensky material until they pull their heads out of their butts and get on the stick to fix and test their birds better... because i am tired of having crappy quality for my hobby and we as enthusiasts, who DELVE in the freeware market DESERVE BETTER... People who are really good at this, should teach the ones who don't and maybe this might go someplace...
As MSFS2020 is a WHOLE NEW BALLGAME and we as developers. (pro/semi-pro/amateurs) better buckle down and get with the program or be left behind.
Regards,
MM/FA N.A Miller, USN Ret.
VNASA / FlightSimX Company Gaming Group.
