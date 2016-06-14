Whats this sites policy for posting scenery using googles 3d map data? From what i read in their TOS is they actually encourage people to use their stuff… but to follow the rules. Seems like as long as I dont charge for it, make it free, attribute google in my description, that this would fall under fair use. Most of their legal talk seems to focus around use in navigation, maps, etc.

Would love to post first project i did that took way longer than it should have. But this was my first go.

Please let me know
Thanks