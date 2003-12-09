I am giving the A-10 Warthog a go and have been flying the FSX Fairchild A-10 Thunderbolt II by Mike Stone and reworked by:

Pave Tack by Karol Chlebowski
Threat Warning Scope by Dietmar Loleit
Chris Tomlin 3D landing lights
Repaint by Steve Hess

This Freeware plane did not come with a spec or reference sheet so I have no clue on take-off and landing speeds and flap us. Take-off not a problem but would like specs on descent and approach speeds and flap position and ILS Glideslope approach and landing speed and flap settings.

If there is a website where I can download this info that information would be great.

Thanks everyone in advance. Flying FSX Steam Edition.