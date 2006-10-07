So... not everything has been smooth sailing with this sim, but I think slowly I am am making sense of it.

My downloads and updates have all been smooth, I have a few mods in my community folder, I have not modded or edited any of the program files, and I only fly the FlyByWire A320NX. Yes, I still have some issues to work out, especially adding or altering the arrival runway and STAR, when I still get the dreaded 'User' waypoint that wants to take me back to my last waypoint. But truth be told, I can actually say I am beginning to get some pleasure out of this sim.

Here I am, sitting smoothly at FL370 soon to step up to 390 over the north Atlantic, enroute from St. Johns (CYYT) to Dublin (EIDW).

Click image for larger version.  Name: Capture 02 (1440 x 810).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 131.0 KB  ID: 222531

Hopefully all the bugs people are experiencing can be worked out over time.

Stay safe & fly happy!