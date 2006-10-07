A Good Night To Fly
So... not everything has been smooth sailing with this sim, but I think slowly I am am making sense of it.
My downloads and updates have all been smooth, I have a few mods in my community folder, I have not modded or edited any of the program files, and I only fly the FlyByWire A320NX. Yes, I still have some issues to work out, especially adding or altering the arrival runway and STAR, when I still get the dreaded 'User' waypoint that wants to take me back to my last waypoint. But truth be told, I can actually say I am beginning to get some pleasure out of this sim.
Here I am, sitting smoothly at FL370 soon to step up to 390 over the north Atlantic, enroute from St. Johns (CYYT) to Dublin (EIDW).
Hopefully all the bugs people are experiencing can be worked out over time.
Stay safe & fly happy!
i7-9700KF; RTX 2070 Super; Z390 Phantom Gaming 4S, 32gb G Skill 3600;
2TB 970 Evo Plus M.2 NVme; 2TB 860 EVO SSD; 1TB 860 EVO SSD; Li 205 ATX Case; Windows 10 Pro x64
