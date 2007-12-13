Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Second try: Cloud layers

  1. Today, 05:31 PM #1
    Mac6737
    Mac6737 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Washington, DC Area
    Posts
    197

    Default Second try: Cloud layers

    Surely someone out there knows:

    CAN YOU ADD OR DELETE A CLOUD LAYER?

    AND IF SO, HOW?

    Mac6737
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:41 PM #2
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    573

    Default

    I don't know thee specific answer to your question, but you can raise and lower multiple layers, or minimize a layer. I have not tried to delete a layer or add a layer. If I remember correctly, there are more than 60 layers available to manipulate, but I don't know how many can be tweaked by the user or if all can be active?? Moving around the existing layers is easy, and can be done in flight.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Try, Try, Try Again !!
    By mtflyer in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 12-13-2007, 02:24 PM
  2. Cool idea for the designers - "daylight dependent altitude and cloud layers"
    By B747_SP in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-23-2007, 10:19 PM
  3. B2 Stealth between the cloud layers
    By IR655 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:25 AM
  4. How do I make cloud layers opaque?
    By dporter in forum FS2004
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:11 AM
  5. Cloud layers question
    By trekkerj in forum FS2004
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 08-06-2003, 05:46 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules