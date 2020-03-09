Several years ago I uploaded a series of drawings for making cnc panels for the Boeing 737 diy cockpit. I have looked for some time now and can no longer find the files. Chances are they have been deleted due to the age of the files. Could have been as much as 10 or 12 years ago. I am about to venture into this hobby once again with the advent of MSFS 2020. If anyone has knowledge of what has happened to the file, I would appreciate a response.

Milton Maxson