Hi everyone,

Well, looks like I still have a touch of adjustment work to do on the right monitor, still off a bit.

All work on my night lighting effects and no play makes for no fun... So I decided to run a flight that I usually take when I visit my friends in long island. Same departure procedure, same landing procedure as well.

This flight was a bit different, it was the first time I was unable to deploy the landing gear. Would of been nice to have someone in the right seat to review the correct procedure and run through it, since these failures are so rare.... as they are in the real world.