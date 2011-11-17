Thread: Decision light

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Decision light

    I been looking but cant see anything
    On my quality wings 757 on the efis panel theres a decision hight setting. What is this for. Adi do ref. Its at 200 at the moment as thats default.
    Decision Height is the altitude on a precision instrument approach at which a decision MUST be made to either land or go around. If the pilot can see the "runway environment" (the "rabbit" or approach lighting system), then he is allowed to land, otherwise he must go around.

    Most, but not all, precision approaches have a DH of 200 feet, but for some it's higher, due to the surrounding environment (usually higher obstacles). Note that the FAA's manuals (faa.gov) give more complete information.

