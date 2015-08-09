Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: "Market Place" tab is still greyed out after the recent update-why?

  1. Today, 03:42 PM #1
    sobe
    sobe is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    9

    Default "Market Place" tab is still greyed out after the recent update-why?

    After the recent update, the "market place" tab is still greyed out while the other tabs are operational. Why? Is it because I only have the basic MSFS?
    Last edited by sobe; Today at 03:53 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Marketplace heading greyed out -why?
    By sobe in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-29-2020, 11:27 AM
  2. Isd Lirf/Limc some greyed out textures problem.
    By HoratioWondersocks in forum FS2004
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 09-08-2015, 10:30 AM
  3. Aircraft -> Fuel and Payload Greyed Out
    By ou81aswell in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-24-2010, 07:17 PM
  4. ~ Hide Menu Bar greyed out ~
    By steve7fm in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 10-17-2006, 08:23 AM
  5. Sliders are Greyed Out. What do I do?!
    By n003lb in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-01-2005, 05:04 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules