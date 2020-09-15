Bought the game for second time and it works. However, joystick shows up in MSFS 2020 but has a big question mark on the screen showing it recognizes it. Doesn't work. Windows recognized when plugged in and said ready to use. Anyway to get it to work or do I have to buy another joystick. If so any recommendations for a reasonably priced one. Thank You.

Joystick: microsoft sidewinder precision pro. It's old but works on fsx and windows 8.1