Thread: AI aircraft not landing

Hi guys,
I've never seen this strange problem before at any normal looking airport, with only flat terrain all around it and as far as the eye can see.
Approaching AI aircraft under IFR flight plans for HTDA's ILS RWY 5, seemingly approach the airport at 2200 feet but just fly over it at the same altitude, go around to try again but then disappear when above the airport a second time. All this can clearly be seen on a radar gauge installed in a military (test) aircraft parked alongside the runway.
HTDA is the "Julius Nyerere Intl" airport in Tanzania (East Africa) and which originally had the name "Dar-Es-Salaam" in it's default AP958340.bgl file. The installed third party airport scenery already had this new name in it's afcad file so, I consequently replaced the original name in the AP958340.bgl file with this new one and then re-compiled it. Nothing else was touched.
The pattern altitude in the afcad file is a normal 1000 feet and everything else in this file seems normal, as well as the airport scenery itself and the combination of them both. There are no faults found in the afcad file by the afcad fault finder process.
The AI aircrafts concerned vary between heavy Boeings and light GAs.
The next logical thing to try is an ATC controlled flight to HTDA myself and I'll certainly try that tomorrow when my eyelids have stopped being so heavy.
In the meantime, ideas anyone ??
Regards
Hans
