Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: AI aircraft not landing

  1. Today, 02:18 PM #1
    hjwalter
    hjwalter is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Netherlands
    Posts
    299

    Default AI aircraft not landing

    Hi guys,

    I've never seen this strange problem before at any normal looking airport, with only flat terrain all around it and as far as the eye can see.

    Approaching AI aircraft under IFR flight plans for HTDA's ILS RWY 5, seemingly approach the airport at 2200 feet but just fly over it at the same altitude, go around to try again but then disappear when above the airport a second time. All this can clearly be seen on a radar gauge installed in a military (test) aircraft parked alongside the runway.

    HTDA is the "Julius Nyerere Intl" airport in Tanzania (East Africa) and which originally had the name "Dar-Es-Salaam" in it's default AP958340.bgl file. The installed third party airport scenery already had this new name in it's afcad file so, I consequently replaced the original name in the AP958340.bgl file with this new one and then re-compiled it. Nothing else was touched.

    The pattern altitude in the afcad file is a normal 1000 feet and everything else in this file seems normal, as well as the airport scenery itself and the combination of them both. There are no faults found in the afcad file by the afcad fault finder process.

    The AI aircrafts concerned vary between heavy Boeings and light GAs.

    The next logical thing to try is an ATC controlled flight to HTDA myself and I'll certainly try that tomorrow when my eyelids have stopped being so heavy.

    In the meantime, ideas anyone ??

    Regards

    Hans
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:01 PM #2
    3Green's Avatar
    3Green
    3Green is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Posts
    477

    Default

    I had a very similar issue, but, it was only one aircraft (AI/Airline) that I observed this behavior with.

    I was taxing to the active runway, and switched to the tower frequency.
    Just before I asked ATC for takeoff clearance, I hear ATC clear a Westjet 737 to land.
    So I wait and watch as the AI gets closer and then just flies over, never to be seen again.
    Because the AI never landed and left the area, ATC never gave me takeoff clearance.
    It turned out to be a timing issue in the AI's flight plan.
    The Westjet was cleared to land, but the AI schedule essentially had it departing at the same time of its arrival time. So, the AI never landed, and just flew over and departed for its next destination.

    Not sure if you have the same issue, but it could be a AI flight plan time issue.

    A very old program to view flight plans is yRoute, but, I'm sure you have your favorite.

    http://www.spacejock.com/yRoute_Screens.html

    RJ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Aircraft AI or Aircraft NOT AI
    By josem in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-28-2004, 11:11 AM
  2. Project AI aircraft in FS2004--NOT LANDING
    By djiwebster in forum FS2004
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 08-11-2003, 06:02 AM
  3. AI aircraft not showing up. Want to go back to default AI.
    By jibby in forum FS2002
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 02-25-2003, 10:33 PM
  4. adding ai aircraft not from project ai
    By gjoseph14 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-10-2002, 11:38 PM
  5. 777 AIRCRAFT NOT LANDING ? IS IT BECAUSE THERE IS NOT A HEAVY GATE AT THE AIRPORT
    By judesman in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-13-2002, 08:58 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules