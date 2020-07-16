Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Live traffic with liveries out now

    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Sep 2005
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Live traffic with liveries out now

    This freeware AI traffic mod is available from FS Insider with full instructions: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...iveries/287626

    Low flying over the ramp at EGNM Leeds Bradford today:

    Name: Microsoft Flight Simulator 01_10_2020 17_36_18.png Views: 11 Size: 386.8 KB
