Thread: Live traffic with liveries out now

Live traffic with liveries out now
This freeware AI traffic mod is available from FS Insider with full instructions: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...iveries/287626
Low flying over the ramp at EGNM Leeds Bradford today:
Last edited by tiger1962; Today at 02:16 PM.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks