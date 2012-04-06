Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Downloading Nightmare and Much More

    Downloading Nightmare and Much More

    Downloading this game is a Nightmare and their Patches a further more. As you probably know, we who bought this, are the Beta Testers. Asobo never finished this to a level where things ran "fairly" smooth. The whole job is so full of bugs, a camel's ass has fewer!
    So with glee everyone jumped into the pool. to find hours, days and even weeks for the download servers to punish the enthusiasm of so many thanks to Microsoft's incredible lousy servers which spend most of the time "looping" the download.
    I commend the Graphics of the game, never before so beautiful and real. I ask, why not Start with these wonderful graphics and a "basic Flight Sim? not trying to cram everything ? even the most unneeded button of the panel of the aircraft? they crammed the whole thing to such a state that now tryng to sort out the thousands of bugs is their Nightmare and ours.
    I wonder for how long will Asobo stand the whirlwind of complaints from so many, and wonder if we might not be looking at "Flight" Number 2? maybe in a few months Asobo will fix this thing to a sim reality, even with some bugs still around, or just close the dam thing and leave so many with their mouths open and surprised.
    All the Sims have had bugs, but really? with all the Videos they put out telling us how great and wonderful things would be with this one?, airflow over surfaces, great planes, super controls, etc, etc....(Did you ever hear of the famous Old West Dr. Kool all cure medicine?)
    For 49 years I fooled with software development and since my University days I learned that to finally finish a good software package you started by making small blocks and build over them the details to eventually have a sound product that, even thought a bug would jump here and there, it was fairly easy to catch it and solve the problem.
    Asobo, as they themselves told us a few months ago, had programmers which had never flown a small plane, their boss said he had never flown one until they took the job. When I heard that I wondered and remembered that the "boss" of Flight had been in the "Playing card game software development of the botched Game". Don'i misunderstand me, you don't have to be a pilot for this, better if you are, but you must know real good stuff about flying, aircraft instrumentation, weather etc.., like my programmers in General Accounting programs, they din't get the job if they din't know accounting!
    I sincerely hope Asobo or someone else, gets a grip of this mess and comes out winning with a nice product which all of us can enjoy. There will always be a "bug here and one there", just like the previous MS sims had but not the the magnified scale this one has.
    I hope to be flying MSFS in 2021 in nice blue skies after the great storm passes or if it does not, I will do so in FSX or P3d like I do today.
    Again let's hope for the best of both worlds.....
    wow i didnt have one problem i mean it took 45 min to download but it did and runs perfect sorry u had such issues..
    OP - you are aware of the workaround using Net Limiter to restrict speed, if you are having issues downloading? 500KB/s seems to be the sweet spot. Once up and running be sure the first thing you alter in the programme options is setting your download speed to "Unlimited". That solved the file looping issue for me.

    As to the rest, well there's not a huge amount they need to fix to make it more enjoyable for me personally. My main interest is in flying the heavy iron but with the 747 and even more so A320 being rather broken at present (don't have the 787) my thoughts now are to wait another two or three weeks and see what the next patch brings.

    Essentially we watched all those "Oooo, Aaahh" video clips on YT prior to release and what we got was early access level software. In fact I might dare to say that DTG's attempt at Flight Sim World was probably in a slightly better way than MSFS is at present. Fingers crossed it will get sorted.
    Vern.
    I don't think the "bugs" are as bad as so many tout. The sim is quite different than FS2000-FSX in the way most things work, and a huge number of the issues are people that don't know how to operate it. The massive mistake was to fail to include a manual with detailed operational directions. The A320 does fly. ATC is pretty bad, and seems worse after the last patch. FMS is just not ready. But you can hand fly the A320.
    Much of the GA material works quite well. The Cubcrafter is a nice aircraft to fly. It isn't "full of bugs", but ATC makes it feel that way.
    I don't have your download problems, but I am running on an M.2 so my write speeds may be better, this doesn't work as well on a conventional HD. The total time for the last patch was about 35 minutes for two downloads.
    Same pretty positive experience for me too. I'm running the Deluxe Edition of FS20 on an HP Pavilion desktop with an I5-8400 CPU, 16gb Ram, a 1TB SSD for Windows and the game, a lowish end NVidia GTX1650 with 4mb. My XFinity internet connection gives me 100mbps.

    Not enough to run on "Ultra" but more than enough to enjoy the experience substantially more than FSX-SE.. in my HUMBLE AND HONEST OPINION.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln

    "Measure twice, cut once, curse, add shims."
    I highly doubt anyone at Asobo thought the sim was ready for release on Aug 18th. More likely, some stuffed shirts at MS thought they were being "too meticulous" without knowing jack sh** about what's involved, and decided it was time for payday so they gave Asobo a deadline and announced the release date.

    At that point Asobo most likely had to shift their focus from methodical development to jumping around from here to there trying to polish up some of the rough edges getting it ready for release. After release the screams and cries from the paying public most likely forced them to shift their focus even more in an attempt to appease Joe Customer, and methodical development went completely out the window. I'm sure for Asobo this has become a hair-pulling nightmare thanks to the financial end of MS' lack of knowledge and financial greed.

    I don't think anyone should be mad at Asobo, they're working for wages, it's like any other big project, whether it's software development or road construction, where those in control ignorantly hinder those that are doing the work with stupid decisions. I've seen it happen a million times in my own career.

    As for the downloading nightmare I completely agree. I simply can't download it. I have a monthly data cap of 50Gb. As I've detailed elsewhere I can purchase more bandwidth, but if everything goes perfectly I'm looking at around $280 USD just to download the sim and that doesn't include any updates. If I make it to 100 Gb and the connection drops for some reason (which is more likely than not) I just flushed 100 Gb @ roughly $3 USD/Gb down the toilet. I'm not even going to try.

    Again, it's not Asobo that's playing the game this way, it's the stuffed shirts at MS. The subject of downloading difficulties has come up A LOT since the release but MS just thumbs their nose at those of us that aren't on perfect unlimited 100 mbps fiber connections for $60 bucks a month because we mean nothing more than a piddly $120 sale to them. It's a good thing I'm a white working class American male or I'd probably feel like I've been discriminated against. All they'd have to do is pay some flunkie half a day's wages to split the download up into manageable chunks, maybe 20 gb or so. If it takes three months to get all the pieces then so be it, once I have them all I can install the damn sim. If the connection drops on a 20 Gb download that's not such a big deal, I can re-download it, even if I have to wait till the next month for my data cap to renew.

    I'm really having a hard time finding something to like about this new sim when I can't even install it and give it a try.
