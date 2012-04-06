Thread: Downloading Nightmare and Much More

Originally Posted by sky44 Originally Posted by

Downloading this game is a Nightmare and their Patches a further more. As you probably know, we who bought this, are the Beta Testers. Asobo never finished this to a level where things ran "fairly" smooth. The whole job is so full of bugs, a camel's ass has fewer!

So with glee everyone jumped into the pool. to find hours, days and even weeks for the download servers to punish the enthusiasm of so many thanks to Microsoft's incredible lousy servers which spend most of the time "looping" the download.

I commend the Graphics of the game, never before so beautiful and real. I ask, why not Start with these wonderful graphics and a "basic Flight Sim? not trying to cram everything ? even the most unneeded button of the panel of the aircraft? they crammed the whole thing to such a state that now tryng to sort out the thousands of bugs is their Nightmare and ours.

I wonder for how long will Asobo stand the whirlwind of complaints from so many, and wonder if we might not be looking at "Flight" Number 2? maybe in a few months Asobo will fix this thing to a sim reality, even with some bugs still around, or just close the dam thing and leave so many with their mouths open and surprised.

All the Sims have had bugs, but really? with all the Videos they put out telling us how great and wonderful things would be with this one?, airflow over surfaces, great planes, super controls, etc, etc....(Did you ever hear of the famous Old West Dr. Kool all cure medicine?)

For 49 years I fooled with software development and since my University days I learned that to finally finish a good software package you started by making small blocks and build over them the details to eventually have a sound product that, even thought a bug would jump here and there, it was fairly easy to catch it and solve the problem.

Asobo, as they themselves told us a few months ago, had programmers which had never flown a small plane, their boss said he had never flown one until they took the job. When I heard that I wondered and remembered that the "boss" of Flight had been in the "Playing card game software development of the botched Game". Don'i misunderstand me, you don't have to be a pilot for this, better if you are, but you must know real good stuff about flying, aircraft instrumentation, weather etc.., like my programmers in General Accounting programs, they din't get the job if they din't know accounting!

I sincerely hope Asobo or someone else, gets a grip of this mess and comes out winning with a nice product which all of us can enjoy. There will always be a "bug here and one there", just like the previous MS sims had but not the the magnified scale this one has.

I hope to be flying MSFS in 2021 in nice blue skies after the great storm passes or if it does not, I will do so in FSX or P3d like I do today.

Again let's hope for the best of both worlds.....