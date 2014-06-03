Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Orbx fs2020 city airport and London addons

  1. Today, 12:20 PM #1
    daspinall
    daspinall is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    490
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default Orbx fs2020 city airport and London addons

    the sim worked fine this afternoon I did some tweaking and bought Game Fire which is a system booster, to cut a long story short I managed to take a flight take photos land with no system crash...... not the best photos right now, I need to be able to relax knowing the sim is not going to crash before I can really focus on photos.......
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshot 2020.10.01 - 15.11.15.20.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 90.4 KB  ID: 222522   Click image for larger version.  Name: Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshot 2020.10.01 - 15.11.54.98.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 118.7 KB  ID: 222523   Click image for larger version.  Name: Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshot 2020.10.01 - 15.13.04.83.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 112.6 KB  ID: 222524  

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshot 2020.10.01 - 16.24.31.76.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 149.5 KB  ID: 222525   Click image for larger version.  Name: Microsoft Flight Simulator Screenshot 2020.10.01 - 16.20.06.50.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 133.2 KB  ID: 222527  
    Last edited by daspinall; Today at 12:26 PM. Reason: more photos
    AMD Ryzen 3 1300x Quad Core Processor 3.50GHz
    16.0 GB RAM
    NVIDIA GeForce GTX 6GB
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Orbx Landmarks London City Pack fs2020
    By daspinall in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: Today, 12:53 PM
  2. FSX | UK2000 London City Airport | VFR London X
    By jerdoo in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-06-2014, 10:18 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules