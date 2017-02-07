This latest patch - 1.9.3.0 - has had a weird and very annoying effect. On setting up a flight, I found that all my settings for my yoke, pedals and a few custom keystrokes had been wiped. Up to now, they have been (presumably) saved since I first set them up, and were immediately active each time I started FS. They took a long time to set up initially, trying this and that to get the best results.

This latest patch has wiped those. I had to do them all again, from memory. They were all saved, clearly, as the flying went fine. When I came to start FS again today, they've gone again! And looking at my Pilot's Profile, it seems to think that today's flying is my very first.

Is this something to with X-Box? When I start up, now (ie since the new patch) I get a pop-up window from X-Box saying they can't connect to my data 'on the cloud', even though the internet connection is fine and it knows I'm logged in.

Anybody else had this issue? It's going to be a real turn-off if I have to spend an hour setting up the controls every time I start FS!