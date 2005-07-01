Thread: Installing Panels

Results 1 to 3 of 3

  Today, 11:28 AM
    ac103010
    ac103010
    Default Installing Panels

    I can install a panel in an aircraft, ok, but I want to keep the panel separate so I can alias a number of similar aircraft to that panel. Where shouls I place the panel in order to do this?
  Today, 12:19 PM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy
    Default

    I would place it into aa panel folder of an aircraft that will use that panel exclusively and give it a distinct name. Then in each aircraft you want to use it in you would change the aircraft.cfg panel= (to that distinct name).

    This how a lot of developers do it when they alias the 737 panel to their addon aircraft.
  Today, 12:58 PM
    dogdish
    dogdish
    Default

    You could do like I did with payware TSS sound files.

    Made a folder SimObjects\Airplanes\Turbine Sound Studios

    Then made subfolders inside that for each engine or aircraft type. Then just alias to them from any aircrafts Sound folder with the sound.cfg
