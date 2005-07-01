Thread: Installing Panels

I can install a panel in an aircraft, ok, but I want to keep the panel separate so I can alias a number of similar aircraft to that panel. Where shouls I place the panel in order to do this?
I would place it into aa panel folder of an aircraft that will use that panel exclusively and give it a distinct name. Then in each aircraft you want to use it in you would change the aircraft.cfg panel= (to that distinct name).
This how a lot of developers do it when they alias the 737 panel to their addon aircraft.
You could do like I did with payware TSS sound files.
Made a folder SimObjects\Airplanes\Turbine Sound Studios
Then made subfolders inside that for each engine or aircraft type. Then just alias to them from any aircrafts Sound folder with the sound.cfg
