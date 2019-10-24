Good morning,
I have the Steam version and I installed MSFS on D: instead of default on C: hoping to remedy insufficient space. I find myself with installation of only 1 Gb on D: and 121 Gb on C: ??? So I wonder what is the use of telling him to install on another path if he then does as he wants and installs on C: For space problems I need to install the complete game on a path other than that imposed by the installation (ed: D). and I don't understand why the installation instead of doing it on Programs (x86) puts it in Users Appdata Roaming ??? Can someone kindly suggest me how to install full MSFS2020 on Hard disk D:
Thank you