Thread: Installing Mods to the Community Folder

Installing Mods to the Community Folder
Installing Mods to the Community Folder is as easy as unzip the file, drag and drop the mod folder into the Community Folder and launch MSFS.
The mod appears exactly where it should do, with no more effort than that.
However, to avoid any CTD's or other anomalies, please be aware that once MSFS has been launched with the Mod installed, the Mod should also appear in the Content.xml list which shows up in the sim as the Content Manager list.
The Content.xml file can be found in:
C:\Users\yourname\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache
The Content.xml file can opened with Notepad or Notepad++ (freeware).
I've found that certain filenames won't be recognised and added to the list, basically anything 'With Capital Letters' or 'IN ALL CAPITALS' won't appear in the list and this can cause problems.
You need to edit any mod filename with capital letters into all lower case, and if necessary add the filename manually into the Content.xml.
MSFS will load the mods in alphanumerical order, but it doesn't list them in the Content.xml in that order automatically.
I've re-organised mine by filename because I'm a sad case, it's not really necessary so don't be like Tim...
