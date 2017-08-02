Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Eyepoint or raising the seat problem

    Eyepoint or raising the seat problem

    I am having a problem with raising the seat or raising or lowering the eye point with the 2D cockpit only. Shift + Enter and Shift + Backspace work for the VC only. I've tried CtrL + Shift + Enter and Ctrl + Shift + Backspace also Ctrl + Q and Ctrl + Shift + Q also Alt + Q and Ctrl + Alt + Q with no success. This is very helpful when landing. Any help will be greatly appreciated.

    Thanks
    

    in the 2D cockpit it is ctrl+Q and ctrl+shift+Q Now the trick is to hold it down for a few seconds and watch the movement. it is not just a simple click of the keys!
