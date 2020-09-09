Hi Can anyone please confirm that the Airbus A320 it working as it should with no problems ,I personally am having big problems AP not working AI co pilot goes wondering lol Altimeter Erratic and speed uncontrollable always goes to overspeed ,I keep wondering if its something I am doing ,but after numerous testing, I don't believe this is the case, if anyone can throw some light on this and i am to blame I will hold my hands up any help or Advice would be very much Appreciated I have a ticket in but in the mean time I thought I would ask the experts lol.
If I cant fix this it will probably mean re-install and as I have the box version quiet along time but I am hoping it doesn't come to that fingers crossed.

Andrew