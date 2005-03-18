We're setting off on our third leg of our coast-to-coast journey after another plane swap, this time we will be flying the Grand Caravan. We departed St. Louis Downtown airport in the early evening and chased the sunset on our journey to Kansas City. We arrived at Wheeler Downtown airport just as the sun was setting.
Our VFR departure allowed us to catch some incredible views of downtown St. Louis
Overflying St. Louis Lambert
Nothing but clear skies ahead
The detail on the aircraft is incredible!
Flying along the Mississippi River at 6,000'
Descending into Kansas City as the sun begins to set
The lights of downtown Kansas City starting to come into view
Coming in a little high, but I was distracted by the nice view of the downtown area. Also, according to the big X's painted on the runway, runway 3 in apparently closed, but it had approaches listed for it so who knows
Parked for the night. We will continue our journey in the morning
Thanks again for viewing! The next leg is the only one I haven't decided on the destination, but I'm thinking somewhere in Colorado, possibly Telluride. If you have any recommendations on airports I should check out in that area, let me know!
Bookmarks