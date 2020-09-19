I got an e-mail response from the Kitfox developer advising that the exterior view control surface bug will be fixed and the thrust at idle reduced in a patch they will soon be releasing, perhaps tomorrow.
I got an e-mail response from the Kitfox developer advising that the exterior view control surface bug will be fixed and the thrust at idle reduced in a patch they will soon be releasing, perhaps tomorrow.
"Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
"Measure twice, cut once, curse, add shims."
Bookmarks