Thread: Cheers for now and enjoy!

Cheers for now and enjoy!

    KiloWatt
    Oct 2019
    Toronto
    Cheers for now and enjoy!

    Hey there my friends! Well, I had a blast with MSFS for the last month, but sadly the time has come to put it away. I tested the sim on the game-pass promo, to see if it would work on my old pc, but financially it was prudent for me to cancel the membership before I start to pay full price.

    But not to worry! I will be receiving the Deluxe version of the sim for Christmas. In the mean time, I will obviously be following the development of the sim very closely. In fact, I'll probably be visiting this site more than ever!

    I guess I'm one of the lucky ones for which the sim behaved very well. Zero installation issues, zero downloading issues, and probably no more than 5 CTDs in my daily usage. Not to mention that the sim perfomed much better than I expected. For me, it was a real joy and, having started from good old FS95, every flight had a moment where I was stunned at how far the genre has come since then. Make no mistake, this is a 21st century product; and if it's this good now, with all sorts of bugs and issues, it's going to be absolutely spellbinding when all of that gets sorted and new features added.

    Anyway, so my promo expires in 30 minutes and I just had my last flight in the Bonanza. I chose the Canadian Rockies, near Calgary as my last flight. I was stunned, yet again. See you soon and I hope the sim treats you all very well! Enoy!

    Click image for larger version.
    plainsman
    plainsman
    Nov 2006
    East Texas, USA.
    Tell Santa hello! Glad you enjoyed the trial and stay safe!
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
