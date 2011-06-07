Ignorance vs. Actual Bugs
As I have been browsing all the threads since the release of MSFS2020 it is apparent that some complains/frustrations also stems from an actual ignorance of the new sim rather than any bugs. After all, the whole user interface is different, the whole sim is different indeed. I too sometimes find it frustrating! However, I don't know what percent is Ignorance or Bugs.
Previous sims also had bugs and issues, but going from FS98 to FS2000 to FS2002 to FS2004 to Prepar3d wasn't a big challenge both from the user interface to how the sim was programmed. You just bought the new sim, installed it and played around a few days and you had it up and running.
We can all agree that FS2020 is different! And, indeed there are bugs, BIG BUGS in fact an airport like BGBW which I frequent is not even in the sim and its an important airport in Greenland, because there is no satellite scenery for that area. Initially, you couldn't go to Iceland, although it is resolved now.
Still, I am not going to throw MSFS2020 under the bus. I don't know how many copies were sold, but assume a million, then all of us are beta testers who are finding actual bugs faster then a select few could do. This will speed up the process and the end product will get better and better faster.
So relax, if you hate it move on to your previous sim or enjoy what enjoyment you get from the new sim, if you find a bug, ask questions here, may be it will get resolved. If not do report your bug.
That's all!
Started: Flight Simulator 98 (Year 1999)
Private Pilot Certificate ASEL: August 7th 2014
Bookmarks