Thread: Fs2020 ai & atc ?

    sotstavr
    Hi All,

    My query is specifically around AI & ATC engine of the new MSFS.
    Is the same as it was in FS9 & FSX ?
    Is worse or better than its predecessors ? I mean, the several restrictions existing in the previous sims that made them seem not so realistic as expected, are still here ?
    Or it is still too early to have an idea on that matter ?
    The whole AI & ATC philosophy (construction) is similar or completely remade from scratch ?

    Thanks for your time,

    Sotiris.
    plainsman
    Very different, but the AI still has a long way to go. It will fly right into a mountain on take off, when a simple slight right or left correction easily misses the obstacle. On numerous landings, trying to get a screenshot, it will fly right into trees or obstacles, because it drops under the glide slope. It will always overspeed on the jets. My impression is this is not an area they have focused on.
    ATC will sometimes try to send you above the ceiling of your aircraft. It is better than AI, but it still has a way to go to get it working as it should.
