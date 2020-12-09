Thread: Fs2020 ai & atc ?

Very different, but the AI still has a long way to go. It will fly right into a mountain on take off, when a simple slight right or left correction easily misses the obstacle. On numerous landings, trying to get a screenshot, it will fly right into trees or obstacles, because it drops under the glide slope. It will always overspeed on the jets. My impression is this is not an area they have focused on.
ATC will sometimes try to send you above the ceiling of your aircraft. It is better than AI, but it still has a way to go to get it working as it should.
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
Bookmarks