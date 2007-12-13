My initial gpu wouldn't run the game however, it downloaded and installed fine. I could start the game and access all the preflight menus. Hit "fly now" and it wouldn't run. Upgraded gpu to rtx 2070, running I7 @ 4.2ghz, 16gb ram. Now I get this:
Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently not available in your account. Make sure you are signed in to the Store and try again. Here’s the error code, in case you need it: 0x803F8001. I googled and googled. Tried signing out of Microsoft store and resigning in. No luck. It's been a month since I bought this game and I'm dying to try it. Any ideas or help is Much appreciated.