Thread: Modified aircraft.cfg file but access denied when trying to save

    Modified aircraft.cfg file but access denied when trying to save

    Just attempted to modify an addon aircraft cfg file. When I tried to save it I got an access denied error.
    Save to the desktop. Then copy to the original location in your FSX setup.
    You will want to also save and copy the original .cfg!
